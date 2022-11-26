Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman delivers honest take on just what makes USC QB Caleb Williams a ‘rare talent’

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
Rams star Allen Robinson done for the year, will require surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to his foot injury that needs surgery. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the unfortunate development on Sunday following their Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson missed the said contest due to the injury. According to the […] The post Rams star Allen Robinson done for the year, will require surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
coloradoboulevard.net
Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!
The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
USC moves into position to nab a College Football Playoff spot after beating Notre Dame. See how the rest of RJ Young’s Top 25 shakes out.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ senior year debut for Sierra Canyon
Bronny James made his senior year debut for Sierra Canyon on Saturday, and sure enough, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be more satisfied with the way his eldest son played. While Sierra Canyon ended up losing to Rancho Christian in overtime, 63-60, Bronny still impressed with his play. There were several highlight reel […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ senior year debut for Sierra Canyon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
scorebooklive.com
Evansville Mater Dei defeats Andrean to capture Indiana Class 2A championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Mitchell Adler had a vivid memory of running into and getting run over by Andrean running back Drayk Bowen during last year’s IHSAA Class 2A state final. “He knocked me down and I stood no chance,” the Evansville Mater Dei senior linebacker said. “I tried to build on that, thinking of that one play, building on it and building on it. It’s never going to happen again.”
Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers
Ivica Zubac had the game of his life in a Sunday matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Zubac wreaked havoc on the Pacers’ interior all night long, tallying 31 points and 29 rebounds (17 defensive, 12 offensive) to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a much-needed 114-100 victory without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And Kyle […] The post Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers drop concerning updates on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for a post-Thanksgiving back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, they’ll be doing so without the services of both Paul George and Luke Kennard, as well as potentially Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers announced...
Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion
LOS ANGELES — When Ivica Zubac awoke Sunday morning, he was hoping to kick off his day with a World Cup win for his Croatian National Team followed by a win for his Los Angeles Clippers. Croatia had yet to win a match in group play and the Clippers were coming off a two-game losing […] The post Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNDU
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass on historic win in LA Mayor's race
The Issue Is was joined by Karen Bass as she discusses her historic win in the race for Los Angeles Mayor. She also discusses her plan to address homelessness.
