Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Night” game were:

2-3-8-0

(two, three, eight, zero)

