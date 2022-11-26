ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

0-3-8-3-9

(zero, three, eight, three, nine)

The Associated Press

