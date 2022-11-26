Salvation Army of the Midlands confident it can reach $300k Red Kettle campaign fundraising goal despite bell-ringer shortage

ELGIN, S.C. — Weeks after the last earthquake was felt in the Lugoff and Elgin areas, a new one rumbled to life just before noon on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Day earthquake marks the 82nd such quake since late December 2021 and had a final reviewed magnitude of 2.0. The latest U.S. Geological Survey data places the earthquake just off of Jordan Road not far from several other quakes that were centered along Fort Jackson Road.

