Salvation Army of the Midlands confident it can reach $300k Red Kettle campaign fundraising goal despite bell-ringer shortage

Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ helps Midlands children at Christmas
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. “Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall —...
VFW in Elgin spends their holiday packing backpacks for homeless veterans
ELGIN, S.C. — The season of giving has many looking to do for those who are having a tougher time. The VFW Post 22079 has become a bit of a Santa Claus of sorts to local veterans. For the last few months, the Post has been collecting items like...
Operation Santa Claus gives back
NEWBERRY — Operation Santa Claus is continuing this year across Newberry County. The program, which is hosted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing to bring holiday cheer to children in need. Sheriff Lee Foster said the NCSO is proud to have an event that provides Christmas...
WIS-TV
LGBTQ community and RC Sheriff demand local hate crime laws: ‘We need to send a message’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Activists from across The Midlands gathered at the South Carolina State House approximately eight days after an anti-LGBTQ+ attack in Colorado. Five people were killed and at least 19 were injured during a six-minute shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. Come...
coladaily.com
Holiday Market returns soon in support of the Junior League of Columbia
Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market is returning soon, bringing the Christmas spirit to the Midlands for a good cause. The Holiday Market is the largest fundraiser for the organization, which trains women leaders to create lasting community change. Thousands of shoppers visit the SC State Fairgrounds in support...
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
WLTX.com
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
WYFF4.com
2.0 earthquake reported in Elgin, SCEMD says
ELGIN, S.C. — An earthquake was reported in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
carolinapanorama.com
Councilman Derrek Pugh to lead Richland County’s Revived Small Business Committee
Councilman Derrek Pugh was recently elected chair of the County’s revived Office of Small Business Opportunity (OSBO) Ad Hoc Committee. As chair, Pugh will serve as County Council’s liaison to the office, which works to ensure all segments of the local business community can participate in contracts for construction, architectural and engineering services, professional services, non-professional services and commodities.
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
WLTX.com
Turkey Day rumble marks 82nd earthquake in Kershaw County
ELGIN, S.C. — Weeks after the last earthquake was felt in the Lugoff and Elgin areas, a new one rumbled to life just before noon on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Day earthquake marks the 82nd such quake since late December 2021 and had a final reviewed magnitude of 2.0. The latest U.S. Geological Survey data places the earthquake just off of Jordan Road not far from several other quakes that were centered along Fort Jackson Road.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
iheart.com
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
live5news.com
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
