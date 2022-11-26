Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
local21news.com
Police investigating death of Lancaster man after being struck by vehicle
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash is being investigated by the Manheim Township Police Department. The crash took place on Saturday, November 26, in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue. Police, fire, and ambulance units were all sent to the area around 3:17 a.m. for the report...
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Hospitalized after Routes 11-15 Crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Monday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the Texas Roadhouse. According to a photo posted by the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, one vehicle was on its side in the median, with another vehicle suffering heavy damage.
abc27.com
Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
local21news.com
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
abc27.com
Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired
ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to police. The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving...
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south caused lane restriction in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle car crash caused a lane restriction on I-83 south 1.4 miles south of Exit 32: PA 382 – Newberrytown, according to PennDOT. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Residual delays could remain into the evening hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
Police: Man arrested in Harrisburg after assaulting woman, fleeing with children
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and fleeing with two children. Keion Griffin was charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of children, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited firearm. On Nov. 28, a female...
WGAL
Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County
Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police
One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
Police searching for suspect in reported theft at York County Rutter's
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a reported theft at a Rutter's store. According to police, on Nov. 22 at 8:31 a.m., an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.
15-year-old in stolen vehicle led police on chase in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road. He was arrested after driving over a […]
Central Pa. man choked 2-year-old daughter for playing in dog’s water bowl: state police
A Dauphin County man choked his 2-year-old daughter and left bruises on her throat because she was playing with the family dog’s water bowl, police said in court documents. Pennsylvania State Police have charged David C. Thomas, 33, with abusing the toddler between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 in his Wiconisco Township home.
WGAL
17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
local21news.com
At least 60 people displaced following water main break, building collapse in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The American Red Cross is assisting residents of an apartment building following a water main break and building collapse in Lebanon. According to officials at least 60 people have been displaced from 30 units at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
Comments / 0