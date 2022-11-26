MONROE TOWNSHIP – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Monday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the Texas Roadhouse. According to a photo posted by the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, one vehicle was on its side in the median, with another vehicle suffering heavy damage.

