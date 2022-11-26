ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

wkok.com

UPDATE: One Hospitalized after Routes 11-15 Crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Monday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the Texas Roadhouse. According to a photo posted by the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, one vehicle was on its side in the median, with another vehicle suffering heavy damage.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shots fired investigation underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the area of S. 20th and Derry streets for a report of shots fired. When officers responded to the area, they canvassed surrounding schools and the area for any suspects or victims.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were killed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on W. Lisburn Road when the driver lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fire police shut down Main Street

Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south caused lane restriction in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle car crash caused a lane restriction on I-83 south 1.4 miles south of Exit 32: PA 382 – Newberrytown, according to PennDOT. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Residual delays could remain into the evening hours.
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two killed in crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County

Two people were killed on Monday in a crash in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Lisburn Road. The victims have been identified as:. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg. "Investigation shows that a vehicle being driven by an (Jensen)...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police

One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
WGAL

17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
HARRISBURG, PA

