Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

08-10-15-21-25-27

(eight, ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

