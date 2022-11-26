ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Mount Baker High School football team will have a game with Nooksack Valley High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Mount Baker High School
Nooksack Valley High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 WIAA 1A Football Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kafe.com

Lynden and Mount Baker to play for state football championships

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Lynden and Mount Baker will play for state championships in their respective divisions on December 3rd. The Mountaineers held on to edge the Nooksack Valley Pioneers in a showdown of top-ranked Whatcom County teams. The final at Civic Stadium on Saturday was 14-13. In the late game at Civic, the Lynden Lions dominated Enumclaw to earn their second straight trip to the 2A title game 41-14. Lynden will face North Kitsap for the 2A State Championship at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Mount Baker will take on Royal for the 3A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood.
BELLINGHAM, WA
JudyD

Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
roadtirement.com

Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant

Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank

Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
FERNDALE, WA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy