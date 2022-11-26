ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Argentina vs Mexico World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group C match at Qatar 2022

If Argentina are to live up to the pre-tournament hype touting them as potential World Cup winners, then they must surely beat Mexico. Lionel Scaloni's side found themselves on the wrong end of the one of the tournament's great upsets in their opener, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. And only...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
Sporting News

USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
LAREDO, TX
FOX Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
NBC Sports

Belgium vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Belgium will look to get back to their best and make it two wins from two in the group stage but Morocco will make it extremely tough for Kevin de Bruyne and Co. Roberto Martinez saw his side totally dominated by Canada in their Group F opener but they took their one big chance and won the game, largely thanks to poor finishing from Canada and Thibaut Courtois saving a penalty kick. The No. 2 ranked team in the world has to improve. Fast.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 diary: brave Iran fans shame Fifa at Qatar’s big show

No more sleeps. And not an overwhelming sense of a country waking up with World Cup fever. The assignment is to reflect what it is like in Doha as Qatar opens the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East with a game against Ecuador. On a two-hour walk around the city before ending up at Souq Waqif, a traditional magnet for locals and tourists, the only signs of World Cup life are an organised gathering for Qataris (100 maximum) outside Millennium Plaza, a few cars driving past waving both Qatar and Palestine flags, and two men sat outside a refrigerator repair shop with a TV propped up on a chair. Souq Waqif is livelier, although more people are gathered around a Korean technology stand than looking for the game. There is dangerous overcrowding at the Fan Festival, however, where too many people descend on the 40,000-capacity venue and are kept in a holding area for almost an hour before being herded away. An inevitable consequence, you might say, of hosting a World Cup in and around one city that offers few options for football fans.
NBC Sports

France vs Denmark, live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups, video highlights

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday. The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.
The Spun

Qatar Made Unfortunate World Cup History Today

In the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, host nation Qatar made unfortunate history by becoming the first host nation to lose its opener. They made even more negative history today. With their 3-1 loss to Senegal, Qatar has become the first host nation to lose multiple group...
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Croatia on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their 2022 World Cup opener, Canada shifts its focus to their second match in Group F play against Croatia. Canada pushed Belgium to the limit, but ultimately could not find a way to get the ball past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite the loss, Canada received high praise for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who called Canada the better team.
The Associated Press

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...

Comments / 0

Community Policy