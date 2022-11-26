Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach.
Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game
When a 12th man is mentioned regarding a football team, it usually references the crowd. One NFL team frequently associated with the 12th man is the Seattle Seahawks, especially when they play at home. But during one play in Week 12’s against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 12th man took on a new, more literal Read more... The post Referees miss blatant, hilarious penalty in Raiders-Seahawks game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died
One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother . Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why. Per the statement...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News
After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
Yes, that's Minnesota native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial
Aaron Rodgers, Patric Mahomes and Chris Paul are the usual celebrities in State Farm commercials, but the rising star of Jenny Taft has landed her in one of the insurance giant's commercials. The Edina native, who previously worked in the Twin Cities as a sideline reporter and host at FOX/Bally...
Deion Sanders receives head coaching offer from Colorado, said to have ‘legit interest'
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has reportedly received a head coaching offer from the University of Colorado and is said to have “legit interest.”
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job
Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
Miami Herald
Poll: What will the Miami Dolphins’ record be in the month of December?
The most daunting part of the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule has arrived.
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G credits Shanahan for recent improved play
Jimmy Garoppolo has hit his stride with the 49ers over the last few weeks, and part of that is because his relationship with Kyle Shanahan has been evolving. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably playing his best football since arriving in Santa Clara in 2017 and on Friday, he explained that the offense’s slower start to the season not only had a lot to do with his inability to participate in the offseason program, but his relationship with everyone around him, including Shanahan.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings players nearly choke on ‘very dry’ post-game turkey provided by NBC
MINNESOTA VIKINGS players tucked into turkeys after their victory over New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. The Vikings beat the Patriots in 33-26 in a thriller to end the Turkey Day triple header. As is tradition for the NBC game in primetime, the stars of the game were handed turkey legs...
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers’ interception leads to another Eagles touchdown, but Packers answer
The Packers were about to go three-and-out on their first drive. Aaron Rodgers was under pressure from Javon Hargrave, who went straight up the middle untouched, but he escaped and rolled right. The Packers quarterback threw the ball toward Allen Lazard. Instead, it bounced off Darius Slay and Josiah Scott...
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
Comments / 0