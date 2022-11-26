ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Lost River High School football team will have a game with St. Paul High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Lost River High School
St. Paul High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OSAA 1A-8 Football State Championship

Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Football Thread: Oregon Battles Little Brother

I know why you’re here. You know it. I know it, the American people know it. First, you need to read stuff. You need it. Here’s the pre-game Q&A with Building The Dam. (Yes, they exist - STOP IT). Here we have hythday’s film review of OSU. Essential...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Hundreds shop local on Black Friday at Eugene Holiday Market

EUGENE, Ore.-- Hundreds of shoppers came out to support small and local businesses on Black Friday at the Eugene Holiday Market. Many shoppers said they didn't come to find the best deals but to look for unique gift ideas this holiday season and support their local economy. "I have a...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25

Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
WALTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LEAF PICKUP CONTINUES IN THE CITY OF ROSEBURG

The free leaf collection service for homeowners continues through Friday January 6th in the City of Roseburg. Public Works crews follow a systematic route moving in a clockwise direction. Each cycle through Roseburg’s neighborhoods takes about a month. Residents can see pickup route updates on the Public Works Department leaf collection webpage: https://www.cityofroseburg.org/departments/public-works/leaf-program.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24

On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
EUGENE, OR
