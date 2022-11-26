Cottage Grove, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO