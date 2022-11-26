ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks Stadium, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Emerald Ridge High School football team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Emerald Ridge High School
Kennedy Catholic High School
November 26, 2022
13:00:00
2022 WIAA 4A Football Semifinal

Prince Frederick, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dunbar High School football team will have a game with Calvert High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
