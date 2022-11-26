ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hurricane Ian disaster relief drive

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz stopped by Bonjour Main for National French Toast Day. One of five suspects accused of killing Udeh Osuagwu Jr. will appear in court. Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear in court. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A former Greenville County Deputy who faces assault...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex

For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WFAE

WSPA 7News

Everyone dances at Greenwood studio even with wheelchairs

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in. Students and their partners grooved across […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
GREENVILLE, SC

