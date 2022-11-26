Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
FOX Carolina
Upstate hurricane Ian disaster relief drive
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz stopped by Bonjour Main for National French Toast Day. One of five suspects accused of killing Udeh Osuagwu Jr. will appear in court. Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear in court. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A former Greenville County Deputy who faces assault...
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
FOX Carolina
One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
SC employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
golaurens.com
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Despite supply challenges, Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While most of you gathered together under one roof to eat dinner with family today---a non-profit in Spartanburg wanted to make sure everyone had a similar experience. Leaving the table with a full belly and a lot of love. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hot...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
Spartanburg Police Department has extra patrols in shopping districts for the holidays
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With shopping in full swing here in the Upstate, some police departments are going above and beyond. Officials said shoplifting cases are on the rise during the holidays and law enforcement is trying to keep everyone safe. The Spartanburg Police Department is having extra officers, both on and off-duty, patrol the […]
Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
Everyone dances at Greenwood studio even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in. Students and their partners grooved across […]
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
WYFF4.com
Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
SC parents charged, baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
