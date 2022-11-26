ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Safford, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Morenci Jr./Sr. High School football team will have a game with Pima High School on November 26, 2022, 17:00:00.

Morenci Jr./Sr. High School
Pima High School
November 26, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AIA 2A Football Championship

gilaherald.com

Pima and Morenci square off for the 2A title in Safford on Saturday

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: The secret to the Morenci football team’s success is no secret at all. Its linemen have helped open lanes for 4,134 rushing yards on 452 carries plus 767 yards on 43-77 passes. A total of 66 rushing and 14 aerial touchdowns have been scored. The six linemen doing the task are from left, junior tight end Tristen Sanchez (82), senior tackle Gabriel Hernandez (73), junior guard Austyn Nelson (53), senior center Jarel Diaz (65), junior guard Andrew Chavez, and senior tackle Jalen Kitcheyan (78). Top-ranked Pima (12-1) hosts No. 2 Morenci (12-1) for the 2A state title at Safford on Saturday, Nov. 26.
MORENCI, AZ
gilaherald.com

Merry Main Street puts on a show

SAFFORD – Safford Downtown Association President Danny Smith told the audience that while his group may be small in stature, the support from local businesses continues to provide to create the epitome of small-town Americana with the 21st annual Merry Main Street and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. More than...
SAFFORD, AZ
gilaherald.com

Teens get probation in Morenci skate park beat down

MORENCI – Five juveniles have been or are in the process of being given juvenile probation stemming from an assault at the Morenci skatepark on Nov. 11. Four suspects accepted plea deals with one still pending. The suspects involved are 16-, and 17-year-old subjects who were involved in an...
MORENCI, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...
