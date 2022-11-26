Safford, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: The secret to the Morenci football team’s success is no secret at all. Its linemen have helped open lanes for 4,134 rushing yards on 452 carries plus 767 yards on 43-77 passes. A total of 66 rushing and 14 aerial touchdowns have been scored. The six linemen doing the task are from left, junior tight end Tristen Sanchez (82), senior tackle Gabriel Hernandez (73), junior guard Austyn Nelson (53), senior center Jarel Diaz (65), junior guard Andrew Chavez, and senior tackle Jalen Kitcheyan (78). Top-ranked Pima (12-1) hosts No. 2 Morenci (12-1) for the 2A state title at Safford on Saturday, Nov. 26.

MORENCI, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO