Showers, storms likely Saturday

Scattered light-moderate showers will continue this Friday evening in Acadiana.

Temperatures will remain steady in the low-mid 60s overnight.

Showers and storms will be likely during the morning hours Saturday lasting on a scattered basis through about early-mid afternoon.

Rain estimates, severe threat, etc Saturday graphics

An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, but chances remain low.

Rain estimates, severe threat, etc Saturday graphics

Rainfall could be heavy at times with an additional 1-2" possible.

Rain estimates, severe threat, etc Saturday graphics

All rain will come to an end by the evening as skies begin to clear.

Noticeably chiller as lows head for the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday morning.

Sunny, more seasonable weather returns throughout Sunday.

Plan on highs to return to the low-mid 70s.

Sunny and nice weather will stick around into Monday as well.

However, showers and storms will make a return Tuesday into Wednesday... some of which could be on the stronger side, so that'll be something we continue to monitor in the days ahead.

Have a great rest of the holiday weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel