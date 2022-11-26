Showers, storms likely Saturday
Scattered light-moderate showers will continue this Friday evening in Acadiana.
Temperatures will remain steady in the low-mid 60s overnight.
Showers and storms will be likely during the morning hours Saturday lasting on a scattered basis through about early-mid afternoon.
An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, but chances remain low.
Rainfall could be heavy at times with an additional 1-2" possible.
All rain will come to an end by the evening as skies begin to clear.
Noticeably chiller as lows head for the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday morning.
Sunny, more seasonable weather returns throughout Sunday.
Plan on highs to return to the low-mid 70s.
Sunny and nice weather will stick around into Monday as well.
However, showers and storms will make a return Tuesday into Wednesday... some of which could be on the stronger side, so that'll be something we continue to monitor in the days ahead.
Have a great rest of the holiday weekend!
