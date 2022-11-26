ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Steel Valley Rolls to WPIAL Championship Win over Beaver Falls

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtXX0_0jNsuJo200

PITTSBURGH — Kent State recruit Cruce Brookins had been leading Steel Valley (12-0) all season, and when they got to the big stage of the 2A WPIAL championship, the star athlete seized the moment. Brookins ran for over 150 yards, posted three touchdowns, and an interception on defense in a Steel Valley 34-14 win over Beaver Falls, giving the Ironmen their first WPIAL championship since 2018.

Brookins took two plays, and about a minute of game time before he started to put his stamp on the championship game. The quarterback took a draw to the outside and ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run.

Steel Valley took a lead, but Beaver Falls was quick to respond. A huge fourth-down pass interference gave them extended life on a drive that ended in a touchdown. Two plays after the key penalty Jaren Brickner hit Trey Singleton along the sidelines. Singleton shrugged off one tackle, kept his feet inbounds, then walked into the end zone for a 24-yard score. Beaver Falls converted a two-point conversion while Steel Valley missed an extra point, which gave Beaver Falls an 8-6 lead.

Read the full recap from our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM8ml_0jNsuJo200

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Steel Valley Wins WPIAL Championship on Back of Identity of Defense and Running

Pittsburgh, PA– One of the most important facets of building a winning football program is establishing an identity and buying into it. When head coach Ray Braszo took over Steel Valley as the head coach in 2019, he did just that. While it did not bare out to be a success in his first two seasons, you saw the growth last year as Steel Valley went to the WPIAL semifinals.
MUNHALL, PA
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships

Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs

STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For Pitt, it’s bowl season. For Miami, it’s next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt wins third straight, beats William & Mary 80-64

PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to an 80-64 victory over William & Mary on Friday night for its third straight win. It was Hinson’s second double-double this season. John Hugley IV and Jamarius Burton added 16 points apiece for Pitt (3-3). Nike Sibande had 15 points and nine rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami football season ends in blowout loss to Pittsburgh

The Miami football team had another shaky performance offensively, allowed 40 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season and lost 42-16 to Pittsburgh with their season on the line on Saturday night. Miami would have qualified for a bowl game with a win over the Panthers. The Hurricanes finish the season 5-7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY

WVU vs Florida men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

West Virginia is 1-1 at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. After suffering their first loss of the season against No. 24 Purdue, the Mountaineers bounced back with a victory over Portland State Friday night. WVU will wrap up its stint on the West Coast with a battle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Marner extends point streak, Maple Leafs beat Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 16 games with a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday night. Auston Matthews became the seventh player in team history with 200 career even-strength goals, William Nylander scored his 12th of the season and Pontus Holmberg his second for the Maple Leafs, who have points in eight straight games and 14 of their last 16 overall. Marner’s goal was his sixth of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens two years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy