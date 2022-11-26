Steel Valley Rolls to WPIAL Championship Win over Beaver Falls

PITTSBURGH — Kent State recruit Cruce Brookins had been leading Steel Valley (12-0) all season, and when they got to the big stage of the 2A WPIAL championship, the star athlete seized the moment. Brookins ran for over 150 yards, posted three touchdowns, and an interception on defense in a Steel Valley 34-14 win over Beaver Falls, giving the Ironmen their first WPIAL championship since 2018.

Brookins took two plays, and about a minute of game time before he started to put his stamp on the championship game. The quarterback took a draw to the outside and ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run.

Steel Valley took a lead, but Beaver Falls was quick to respond. A huge fourth-down pass interference gave them extended life on a drive that ended in a touchdown. Two plays after the key penalty Jaren Brickner hit Trey Singleton along the sidelines. Singleton shrugged off one tackle, kept his feet inbounds, then walked into the end zone for a 24-yard score. Beaver Falls converted a two-point conversion while Steel Valley missed an extra point, which gave Beaver Falls an 8-6 lead.

Read the full recap from our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group