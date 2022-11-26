ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Wynn launches ultimate luxury package for "1923" screening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wild West fans can get thrown back in time at Wynn's exclusive television screening. Paramount+ is kicking off its newest series "1923" with a red carpet premiere at the Wynn on Saturday, December 3. The screening follows after previously hosting the world premiere of Yellowstone...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Former Greyhound Bus Station transformed into new art gallery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local bus stop is now bringing more art to downtown Las Vegas. The Plaza Hotel and Casino renovated the former Greyhound Bus Station attached to the resort into a new art gallery. It's a part of the Bortolami Artist City Initiative Project, which brings...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV Jazz Ensembles to perform in annual fall festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready to listen to some jazz music?. The UNLV Jazz Ensembles and combos will perform at the Black Box Theatre for its annual Fall Jazz Festival from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m. According to UNLV, the jazz studies program recently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas shoppers patronize local businesses on Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A day after Black Friday sales, shoppers are still out looking for a bargain and marking items off their holiday wish list. Yet, many are choosing independent retailers as part of Small Business Saturday. These businesses often compete with retail giants, but one way they separate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

New Balla Italian Soul offers upgrades to classic Italian food in Vegas

When the Merulo Group purchased the SLS Las Vegas in 2018, it began a series of resort-wide renovations and changed the name to the Sahara Las Vegas, a nod to the glory of the historic hotel. The renovations brought a new gaming interior, the swanky lounge Casbar and a whole host of new restaurants, including the recently open Balla Italian Soul.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Saginaw’s delicatessen adds new items to Vegas menu

One of the best delicatessens in downtown Las Vegas just got a whole lot better. In addition to its enormous sandwiches (you’ll need two hands, as their slogan says), Saginaw’s just introduced a whole bunch of new menu items, guaranteeing that there will be something for everyone here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Time to enjoy some dessert, National Cake Day is here

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to enjoy a delicious slice of cake without feeling guilty, the day has come. Saturday is National Cake Day, so hopefully, you're still not full from Thanksgiving. Cake originates from Norse culture. At the time, the dessert was more like gingerbread because...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy