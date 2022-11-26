Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Wynn launches ultimate luxury package for "1923" screening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wild West fans can get thrown back in time at Wynn's exclusive television screening. Paramount+ is kicking off its newest series "1923" with a red carpet premiere at the Wynn on Saturday, December 3. The screening follows after previously hosting the world premiere of Yellowstone...
news3lv.com
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
news3lv.com
Millennium Tour headliners join Lloyd at Drai's Nightclub performance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Drai's Nightclub lit up the night as it kicked off an iconic performance from R&B artist Lloyd. The Grammy-nominated artist had the crowd cheering for hit singles "Lay it Down" and "Get it Shawty." The crowd also enjoyed a blast from the past with Young...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Mirage secret garden closure, Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your big entertainment news for Las Vegas this week is here. The Review Journal's man-about-town columnist, John Katsilometes, joins me now to break it all down.
Vegas Robbery Update, Mirage’s Permanent Closures, 50% Off Cirque, Final 4 & New Downtown Casino!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including some permanent closures announced for Mirage. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You can also...
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
8newsnow.com
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
8newsnow.com
International travelers head to Las Vegas for holiday weekend after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As millions of Americans continue to travel through the holiday weekend, many who didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving are coming to Las Vegas for a fun, less crowded experience. “This is a fun place,” Naz Hajsham, who traveled to Las Vegas from Canada Friday said. “It has...
news3lv.com
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
news3lv.com
Former Greyhound Bus Station transformed into new art gallery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local bus stop is now bringing more art to downtown Las Vegas. The Plaza Hotel and Casino renovated the former Greyhound Bus Station attached to the resort into a new art gallery. It's a part of the Bortolami Artist City Initiative Project, which brings...
news3lv.com
Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
news3lv.com
UNLV Jazz Ensembles to perform in annual fall festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready to listen to some jazz music?. The UNLV Jazz Ensembles and combos will perform at the Black Box Theatre for its annual Fall Jazz Festival from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m. According to UNLV, the jazz studies program recently...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas shoppers patronize local businesses on Small Business Saturday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A day after Black Friday sales, shoppers are still out looking for a bargain and marking items off their holiday wish list. Yet, many are choosing independent retailers as part of Small Business Saturday. These businesses often compete with retail giants, but one way they separate...
news3lv.com
'Drinksgiving' happening tonight at Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Fremont Street Experience will throw a drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring Flo Rida. Great Onesie will take over Fremont Street for a ridiculously comfortable Drinksgiving bar crawl. Flo Rida’s concert is...
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
news3lv.com
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
news3lv.com
Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
lasvegasmagazine.com
New Balla Italian Soul offers upgrades to classic Italian food in Vegas
When the Merulo Group purchased the SLS Las Vegas in 2018, it began a series of resort-wide renovations and changed the name to the Sahara Las Vegas, a nod to the glory of the historic hotel. The renovations brought a new gaming interior, the swanky lounge Casbar and a whole host of new restaurants, including the recently open Balla Italian Soul.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Saginaw’s delicatessen adds new items to Vegas menu
One of the best delicatessens in downtown Las Vegas just got a whole lot better. In addition to its enormous sandwiches (you’ll need two hands, as their slogan says), Saginaw’s just introduced a whole bunch of new menu items, guaranteeing that there will be something for everyone here.
news3lv.com
Time to enjoy some dessert, National Cake Day is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you want to enjoy a delicious slice of cake without feeling guilty, the day has come. Saturday is National Cake Day, so hopefully, you're still not full from Thanksgiving. Cake originates from Norse culture. At the time, the dessert was more like gingerbread because...
