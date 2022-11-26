ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Big Red Zone insiders weigh in on Matt Rhule hiring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than 24 hours after Nebraska football's 24-17 win over Iowa, Nebraska athletics announced Matt Rhule would be the Huskers next head coach. Rhule will be introduced as the new leader of the program during a press conference Monday in Lincoln. Big Red Zone insiders Damon...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

The 2022 season is one Nebraska fans would just as soon forget. The Huskers finished a rough campaign with a 24-17 win over Iowa Friday. Despite a 4-8 season, Nebraska was able to end a 7-game skid to its rivals to the east. However, a season that started poorly, with...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday

The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Creighton, Nebraska volleyball ready for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton and Nebraska will stay in-state to open up NCAA Volleyball Tournament play. The Bluejays, making their 11th straight tournament appearance, will host Auburn, South Dakota and Houston for the first and second rounds at D.J. Sokol Arena. South Dakota and Houston play Friday at 3:30...
CREIGHTON, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Watch KETV's Iowa City pregame special

IOWA CITY, Iowa — KETV Sports was live in Iowa City Friday morning with a Nebraska vs. Iowa pregame special. The Huskers (3-8) and the Hawkeyes (7-4) will face off Friday at 3 p.m. in Kinnick Stadium. KETV Sports covered everything from gameplay expectations and Husker breakdowns, to a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

New Husker football coach Matt Rhule appears on ESPN's College GameDay

LINCOLN, Neb. — Matt Rhule, Nebraska football's next head coach, made a guest appearance Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay. Rhule said the Huskers have "the greatest fan base in football" and called Lincoln "the right fit." Watch Rhule's full appearance on GameDay in the video at the top of...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

College Volleyball Scoreboard: Friday, November 25th

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha advanced to their respective conference tournament championships on Friday in regional college volleyball. Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1 (Summit League Tournament) Mississippi State 3 Missouri 1. Texas Tech 3 Kansas 0.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy