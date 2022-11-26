ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 19

Carol Fletcher Duskin
1d ago

If the players like this guy, and he’s doing a better job than the last few coaches, why not offer him the job? It seems like a no-brainer.

Reply(1)
11
Martin Eckersley
2d ago

Mackey Joseph is the man for the head coach job at nebraska this rhule character already got fired from another team which makes it a red flag for a hire he is just looking for some more millions to collect and has nothing to do with nebraska

Reply(1)
8
my opinion
2d ago

rhule won't do nothing but get a nice payday. Nebraska got plenty. he'll lose, he'll be gone in 3 years. take AD with him. making terrible decisions.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears

If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

Every national pundit was ready to bury Iowa in late October. The Hawkeyes, after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 23, were 3-4 and featured an offense incapable of registering 1st downs let alone touchdowns. Longtime coach Kirk Ferentz was under the gun from the media and the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13

It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Nebraska upsets Iowa, throws B1G West into chaos

With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska closes out season with a win over Iowa

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska jumped to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 24-17 victory over Iowa to reclaim the Heroes Trophy at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 20-of-30 passes for 278 and three touchdowns, including nine connections for...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game

Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska has 'zeroed in' on key HC candidate, per report

With Nebraska’s season finale on Friday, the decision on who will be the permanent head coach moving forward is coming into focus. Now, the Huskers have reportedly found the key candidate for the opening. According to Chris Low with ESPN, Nebraska has “zeroed in on” Matt Rhule, the former...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy