Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
Louisville-original businesses spotlighted during 'Small Business Saturday'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the local storefronts of Louisville neighborhoods to the various vendor pop-up shops, Kentuckiana saw a surge in support for shopping local, Saturday. This year, Small Business Saturday comes at a time when 51% of U.S. shoppers plan on buying less due to inflationary pressures on their budget.
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
Old Louisville 'Holiday Home Tour' returns; here's where to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the first weekend in December marks the start of the holiday season in Old Louisville. The neighborhood's annual holiday home tour is back next week. This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays. Officials...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving
Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Get a picture of your kid with Santa at Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It's a time-honored tradition to snap a picture of your children with Santa Claus. Instead of having a shopping mall as your backdrop, this year you could have a museum full of antique toy trucks surrounding you. Don't miss "Treats from Santa", a family event held...
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
