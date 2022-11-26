ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Clifton business vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood was reportedly vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend. According to MetroSafe, they received a call from a passerby around 1 p.m. on Saturday, stating the front window of Crave Café & Catering was broken. WHAS11 did reach out to Crave Café...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Popular music venue to reopen under new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A once popular music venue in Louisville will soon have new life with a pair of new owners at the helm. Louisville-resident Mark Evans announced on Instagram that he and Alley Mcdowell purchased The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown. Evans said in his post that he plans...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
thepressboxlts.com

A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving

Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

