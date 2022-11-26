ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moselle, MS

WDAM-TV

‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday. “It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Woman missing out of Stone County

Press Release from Stone County Sheriff’s Department:. Gena Johnson was last seen around 5:00 pm at the Dollar General in Mchenry, MS wearing black pants and a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. She is believed to be in the Gulfport area. Schizophrenic and possible off medication,...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Smash Brothers competition growing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed an outlet.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Road to Hattiesburg: Friday Night Football Part 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above. 4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game) 2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game) 1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County

There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV

USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS

