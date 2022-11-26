Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
WDAM-TV
39th ‘Christmas at the Village’ underway at Landrum’s Homestead & Village
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County business is inviting people to see what the holidays looked like more than a century ago. The Landrum family is hosting the 39th “Christmas at the Village” at Landrum’s Homestead & Village on Mississippi 15 south of Laurel. The event...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WTOK-TV
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59N has killed one juvenile and critically injured the driver. The crash happened between mile markers 126 and 127 on I-59N. Sgt. Moore said that the juvenile was deceased...
WDAM-TV
Small Business Saturday encourages spending with local merchants
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday. “It’s very important to shop Small Business Saturday, because we help out the community,” said Nick Fairley, owner of Fairley’s Wings in Hattiesburg. “You help us out, we help out the community, so the more money you spend, the more money we donate to organizations or community projects.”
vicksburgnews.com
Woman missing out of Stone County
Press Release from Stone County Sheriff’s Department:. Gena Johnson was last seen around 5:00 pm at the Dollar General in Mchenry, MS wearing black pants and a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. She is believed to be in the Gulfport area. Schizophrenic and possible off medication,...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates Thanksgiving with an “attitude of gratitude”
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Formal dinners or potlucks, people across the United States are celebrating Thanksgiving with vacations, community service and lots of food. Taking a ride down memory lane, just enjoying family and reflecting on what matters most is something Deputy Timeka Hudson said she enjoys most at this time of year.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WDAM-TV
Smash Brothers competition growing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is looking to become more competitive on the esports scene. Colludium hosted its Super Smash Bros. Tournament Sunday, where players gathered from across the state to compete for bragging rights. Tournament organizer Cody Knuth said tournaments started pre-pandemic after noticing local players needed an outlet.
Road to Hattiesburg: Friday Night Football Part 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above. 4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game) 2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game) 1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
WLBT
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WDAM-TV
Reserved deputies play an “integral part on the response team in Jones Co.”
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy that was shot in Wednesday’s night shooting was at the scene as a volunteer. Lance Chancellor, administrator for the JCSD said Deputy Joey Davis is a reserved deputy, and they face the same daily risks and danger as full-time deputies, but they do it without pay.
WDAM-TV
USM trying new ideas to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stress, burnout, long hours, lagging salaries, working conditions, a global pandemic: You name a workplace malady, nurses have likely experienced it over the past several years. Consequently, the United States finds itself staring squarely in the eyes of a nursing crisis. Nursing is the nation’s largest...
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
Comments / 0