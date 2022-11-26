ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

Every national pundit was ready to bury Iowa in late October. The Hawkeyes, after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 23, were 3-4 and featured an offense incapable of registering 1st downs let alone touchdowns. Longtime coach Kirk Ferentz was under the gun from the media and the...
IOWA CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13

It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game

Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Stanley Morgan Jr. congratulates Trey Palmer for breaking Nebraska record

Stanley Morgan Jr. is one of the best receivers in Nebraska history. Morgan is the school’s all-time receiving yards leader and until Friday, was the single-season leader as well. In 2018, Morgan finished the season with 1,004 receiving yards, breaking his record of 986 from the 2017 season. On...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career

Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
IOWA CITY, IA

