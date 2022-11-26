Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the Christmas season upon us, our furry friends are not forgotten. Coming up will be the “Tinsel and Tails” crafty and bake sale at the Sioux Falls Area Humane society. The event will take place on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.
Faith Temple dog food giveaway Thursday, December 1st
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 300 households can sign up for free dog food through Faith Temple Food. The free dog food will be delivered through DoorDash, on December 1st, if you live within 10 miles of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Faith Temple Food giveaway is done in partnership with the Helpline Center and United Way Worldwide. The next food giveaway is Friday, December 2nd.
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
Sioux Falls community celebrates Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Business owners throughout Sioux Falls were eager to open their doors today to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Each year, shoppers head out to look of the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday but in between those two, many shoppers take time to help support the smaller scale shops in their community.
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not everyone can have a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, but that does not stop volunteers at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. They helped guests enjoy the holiday no matter their circumstances.
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD
Creative Creatures Art Show takes place at the Great Plains Zoo. The first ever Creative Creatures Art Show will take place Saturday from 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Great Plains Zoo. Zoo Director of PR & Engagement Denise DePaolo, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning. Sioux Falls man shares Native American...
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
Running for a cause on Thanksgiving
With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners - some wearing turkeys - circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.
Shoppers head to Empire Mall on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals. Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall. Shoppers were out in full force looking to...
Memorial Lutheran Church delivers over 500 Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Generous patrons have been flooding Memorial Lutheran Church in Southern Sioux Falls, dropping off food so that volunteers can distribute meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Blake Miller has helped prepare Thanksgiving meals at the church since he was a kid.
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
