In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO