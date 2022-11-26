ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction

Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach

Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch, Arizona players said after Territorial Cup win over ASU

Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller

In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Helena Pueyo leads Arizona women’s basketball to win over San Diego

Arizona women’s basketball went into the second straight game without starting point guard Shaina Pellington. After leaning on Kailyn Gilbert and Madi Conner in the first game, they went to Helena Pueyo and Maya Nnaji in the second to defeat San Diego 86-60 on Saturday. Pueyo scored a career-high...
TUCSON, AZ
High School Football PRO

Oro Valley, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thunderbird High School football team will have a game with Canyon Del Oro High School on November 25, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
thevailvoice.com

2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail

Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
VAIL, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy