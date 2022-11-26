Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Son of former Catalina Foothills, Ohio State lineman QB prospect in Texas
Catalina Foothills, Ohio State alum Joe Brown’s son Ty a QB prospect. Almost three decades after his father Joe Brown played his first varsity games at Catalina Foothills High School as a junior in 1994, Ty Brown is establishing himself as a quarterback prospect after recently completing his junior season at Belton (Texas) High School.
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction
Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
WATCH: Arizona State, Arizona Rivalry Boils Over Into All-Out Mascot Fight
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are keeping the spirit of college football rivalries alive with a mascot fight. That’s right. One of those sideline spectacles that feels like a thing of the past. Except out in Arizona. Those folks aren’t afraid to put on a show.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch, Arizona players said after Territorial Cup win over ASU
Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
gilaherald.com
Six in a row? ASU football hopes to continue domination of the Territorial Cup series against Arizona
TEMPE – Following a loss to Oregon State, residents and students in Tempe woke up to a typical but troubling rivalry week scene. Arizona State’s iconic “A” on Hayden Butte was vandalized with red and blue paint, sparking the flame for Friday’s in-state meeting. The...
Sun Devils RB Daniyel Ngata not dressed for Territorial Cup vs. Arizona
Arizona State football’s offense may be without one of its playmakers in Friday’s Territorial Cup matchup with Arizona. Running back Daniyel Ngata was not in uniform during warmups. He did not play in the rivalry game last year, either, although he gained 60 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in ASU’s 70-7 win over the Wildcats in 2020.
thesundevils.com
Season Ends With Five-Set Loss To Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball came up short in the rivalry match against Arizona in five sets (23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday in the last match of the season. Notable Stats. Arizona State (13-19, 7-13 Pac-12) split the season series with Arizona...
allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona Wildcats 5-0 fourth straight season behind career-high scoring from Gilbert & Conner
Information provided by Arizona’s media-relations department:. Freshman Kailyn Gilbert scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Madison Conner hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 22 points as No. 15 Arizona beat Cal Baptist 83-61 Friday night to start 5-0 for the fiifth straight season. Arizona...
allsportstucson.com
Jedd Fisch: ‘That was Awesome’ as UA knocks off ASU 38-35 in a thriller
In the end, it was the defense that saved the game for the Arizona. It was the defense that saved the season. The D-E-F-E-N-S-E. Or better yet, the defense? Really?. Imagine that, the one thing that was Arizona’s criticism for all but one or two games (Friday’s included) saved it all. If you think I’m waxing poetic on the importance of Arizona’s defense in UA’s 38-35 thrilling win over Arizona State, well, figure that 5-7 overall looks much better than 4-8. And a one-game win streak is more cosmetic than a six-game losing streak to the rivals from the north.
azdesertswarm.com
Helena Pueyo leads Arizona women’s basketball to win over San Diego
Arizona women’s basketball went into the second straight game without starting point guard Shaina Pellington. After leaning on Kailyn Gilbert and Madi Conner in the first game, they went to Helena Pueyo and Maya Nnaji in the second to defeat San Diego 86-60 on Saturday. Pueyo scored a career-high...
Oro Valley, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thevailvoice.com
2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
