Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
Chris Mueller: Penguins' hot streak validates offseason choices
A consequence of focusing too closely on the Pittsburgh Steelers and their rookie quarterback is that other teams in town can fall by the wayside, despite being worthy of discussion. So it went with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who deserve to be back on your radar if a combination of “seven-game...
‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul
Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
Penguins Outplayed, Outworked & Out of Luck, 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins played some pretty good hockey during their recent five-game winning streak. However, they apparently had gotten it out of their system — at least for a few hours — by Saturday night, based on their performance during a 4-1 loss to Toronto at PPG Paints Arena.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Yardbarker
Flyers losing streak grows to ten on Long Island, 5-2
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to the New York Islanders, 5-2. For the third time in the calendar year, the Flyers lost ten straight games. Under the management of Chuck Fletcher, it’s the fifth ten-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Flyers can’t sustain a...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
