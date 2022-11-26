ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Free-agent pitcher selling himself with unique Black Friday 'ad'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22psa5_0jNssolB00
Free-agent relief pitcher Trevor Williams. Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The first part of Williams' offer is up to snuff. However, the second part? Not so much.

Williams is indeed a right-handed pitcher, but a corner outfielder, left-handed at that, isn't remotely true. While Williams' days of taking cuts at the plate are long gone due to the institution of the universal DH last season, when he did, he batted from the right side.

All joking aside, the 30-year-old will undoubtedly be scooped up by a major league team this offseason, but not for his bat, left-handed or otherwise.

Last season for the Mets, Williams finished 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 30 appearances, including nine starts.

The Mets acquired Williams in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2021, but he isn't likely to return to New York for the 2023 season.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets believe Williams will pursue opportunities to be a full-time starter, leading the team to trade for Elieser Hernandez from the Marlins last week.

As a starter in 2022, Williams went 2-4 with a 4.19 ERA. Meanwhile, in 21 games as a reliever, Williams had a record of 1-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera knocks out opposing player in Venezuelan Baseball League

Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but he's still making noise on the diamond, though maybe for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, Carlos Castro hit his third home run of the night during a Venezuelan Baseball League between Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tiburones de La Guaira. After making contact with the pitch, Castro admired his long ball before casually flipping his bat halfway as he strolled down the first-base line.
Yardbarker

Phillies provide discouraging update on Bryce Harper's injury

All-Star Bryce Harper dealt with an elbow injury for most of the 2022 season, and on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies provided an inauspicious update on the slugger's status for 2023. Speaking during the Phillies end of season media availability, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that Harper would have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees should buy low on one solid Mets free-agent outfielder

Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees have been in touch with former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. While Conforto hasn’t played since the 2021 season, the former All-Star boasts an impressive offensive resume that could greatly boost the Yankees’ offense. A left-handed corner outfield bat, Michael Conforto provides a...
Yardbarker

Hal Steinbrenner wants top Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza 'to get a shot' to start in 2023

New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is hoping the team’s middle infield of the future can be their middle infield of the now in 2023. The Yankees have built many of their rosters over the last 50 years by signing or trading for big-ticket stars from other teams. Their current roster has a few of those types of players. However, that strategy has started to change a bit in recent years.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners, Phillies, Yankees, explored trade involving Marco Gonzales, Joey Gallo

Prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the Mariners, Phillies, and Yankees had some negotiations about a potential three-team swap, according to The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. Left-hander Marco Gonzales would’ve headed to Philadelphia and outfielder Joey Gallo would’ve been dealt to the Mariners, though it isn’t known what player or players New York would’ve acquired in this proposed deal.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

45K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy