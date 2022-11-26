Free-agent pitcher selling himself with unique Black Friday 'ad'

Free-agent relief pitcher Trevor Williams. Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The first part of Williams' offer is up to snuff. However, the second part? Not so much.

Williams is indeed a right-handed pitcher, but a corner outfielder, left-handed at that, isn't remotely true. While Williams' days of taking cuts at the plate are long gone due to the institution of the universal DH last season, when he did, he batted from the right side.

All joking aside, the 30-year-old will undoubtedly be scooped up by a major league team this offseason, but not for his bat, left-handed or otherwise.

Last season for the Mets, Williams finished 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 30 appearances, including nine starts.

The Mets acquired Williams in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2021, but he isn't likely to return to New York for the 2023 season.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets believe Williams will pursue opportunities to be a full-time starter, leading the team to trade for Elieser Hernandez from the Marlins last week.

As a starter in 2022, Williams went 2-4 with a 4.19 ERA. Meanwhile, in 21 games as a reliever, Williams had a record of 1-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched.