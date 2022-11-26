Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB1 Kenny Pickett Not Showing Consistent Enough Accuracy to Be “Good NFL QB” Says Former NFL Head Coach
The Oakhurst, NJ native struggled with accuracy in his college career completing just 62.4% of his throws. The positive for the 24-year-old was he was able to improve to 67.2% in his fifth year after completion percentages of 61.6 and 61.1 in his junior and first senior years. Trestman, a...
Steelers injury report-2 new injuries, 3 unable to practice
A couple of Steelers remain on the sidelines, one reserve added to the mix with a pair of starters limited due to new injuries-the complete injury report
Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start
Deshaun Watson is nearing the 11 game suspension, so that means a Cleveland Browns debut is coming up for him.
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win
Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful in Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. White is on track to start in Week 12 after Fournette was only able to participated in a limited practice on Friday. In a good spot versus a Cleveland defense ranked 31st in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project White to score 10.3 FanDuel points.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Rondale Moore out; Kyler Murray a full go for Cardinals vs. Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week and quarterback Kyler Murray is officially ready to return to the lineup. He does not have a game designation, meaning he will be in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon when the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in debut
Knight rushed 14 times for 69 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Broncos,. Signed from the practice squad Friday, Knight looked spry in his NFL debut. Coach Robert Saleh praised the undrafted rookie's hard running style, which was the reason he was used over James Robinson (coach's decision), per Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic. Michael Carter sprained his ankle in the second half, leaving White and Ty Johnson -- who had 78 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on only six touches -- as the respective power and finesse options in the Jets' backfield. Both unheralded running backs will generate interest on the waiver wire as the likely top two options in New York's backfield in Week 13 against the Vikings, unless Robinson works his way back into the rotation.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)
It is Saturday, November 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ready to welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town for the Week 12 Sunday afternoon matchup set for 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the game headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1....
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Dealing with knee issue
Mitchell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury. Mitchell dealt with knee irritation during the stretch run of last season and also sat out Weeks 2-8 of this year due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. The current concern may keep him sidelined for the rest of Week 12, which would cap him at seven carries for 35 yards and two catches (on two targets) for eight yards. Jordan Mason will move up to No. 2 on the RB depth chart for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey for as long as Mitchell is sidelined.
