CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB1 Kenny Pickett Not Showing Consistent Enough Accuracy to Be “Good NFL QB” Says Former NFL Head Coach
The Oakhurst, NJ native struggled with accuracy in his college career completing just 62.4% of his throws. The positive for the 24-year-old was he was able to improve to 67.2% in his fifth year after completion percentages of 61.6 and 61.1 in his junior and first senior years. Trestman, a...
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
Yardbarker
The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, Jaguars, Texans
Colts owner Jim Irsay says the decision to fire HC Frank Reich midseason was not personal. “It’s not personal. It’s the very opposite from being personal,” Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Frank is a treasured friend of my family and all my daughters,” Irsay said. “We...
Steelers at Colts: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
Starting center Mason Cole returns to Steelers practice
Mason Cole has been forced to leave games this season because of injury, he’s missed practice time this season because of injury and he’s been spotted wearing a walking boot on an injured foot at earlier points this season. But Cole has not missed a game this season....
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
NFL Week 13 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 13 NFL games
NFL Week 13 begins with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win
Conklin caught all three of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. Conklin put forth a respectable showing in quarterback Mike White's season debut, highlighted by a 29-yard catch in the third quarter on an accurate delivery from White. The entire Jets passing game looked as good as it has all season with White under center, which bodes well for Conklin's outlook moving forward. The tight end has a revenge game on tap in Week 13 against the Vikings team with which Conklin spent his first four seasons before joining the Jets via free agency this past offseason.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Dealing with knee issue
Mitchell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury. Mitchell dealt with knee irritation during the stretch run of last season and also sat out Weeks 2-8 of this year due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. The current concern may keep him sidelined for the rest of Week 12, which would cap him at seven carries for 35 yards and two catches (on two targets) for eight yards. Jordan Mason will move up to No. 2 on the RB depth chart for the 49ers behind Christian McCaffrey for as long as Mitchell is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. The report relays that Etienne told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson indicated that Etienne could have returned to the game, but noted, "I just don't want to risk it with him right now." With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the running back avoided a major setback with his foot in Week 12.
