Endicott, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Endicott.
The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Maine-Endwell High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.
Batavia High School
Maine-Endwell High School
November 26, 2022
12:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class B Football West Semifinals
The Bennett School of Innovative Technology football team will have a game with Cicero-North Syracuse High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
Bennett School of Innovative Technology
Cicero-North Syracuse High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA Football West Semifinals
The Lackawanna Senior High School football team will have a game with General Brown Senior High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.
Lackawanna Senior High School
General Brown Senior High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class C Football West Semifinals
