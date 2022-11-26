ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Endicott, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Endicott.

The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Maine-Endwell High School on November 26, 2022, 12:00:00.

Batavia High School
Maine-Endwell High School
November 26, 2022
12:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class B Football West Semifinals

The Bennett School of Innovative Technology football team will have a game with Cicero-North Syracuse High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bennett School of Innovative Technology
Cicero-North Syracuse High School
November 26, 2022
15:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA Football West Semifinals

The Lackawanna Senior High School football team will have a game with General Brown Senior High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00.

Lackawanna Senior High School
General Brown Senior High School
November 26, 2022
09:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class C Football West Semifinals

Comments / 1

 

