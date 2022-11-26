ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jarace Walker Carving Path to NBA Through No. 2 Houston

By Derek Parker
 2 days ago

With five games under his belt, Houston forward Jarace Walker is fitting in nicely with a seasoned Houston Cougars team.

With five games under his belt, Houston forward Jarace Walker is fitting in nicely with a seasoned Houston Cougars team.

A likely lottery selection come 2023 Draft night, Walker is averaging a respectable 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, all while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.

But while Walker’s stats will certainly earn him some draft acclaim, they’re not as flashy comparatively to the Brandon Miller’s, Anthony Black’s and others of the college world.

And I’m here to tell you, that’s just fine.

At 6-foot-9, Walker is an elite-level role player for Houston right now. With a plethora of talent in Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, Terrance Arceneaux and more, he was never expected to be the No. 1, go-to option that Miller, GG Jackson and Black have been for the past few games.

At a surface-level first glance, it appears that choosing to be a cog in No. 2 team in the countries wheel might not be the right decision over choosing to drive the car. And that’s simply not the case.

In the NBA, Walker will function in a similar role. He’ll defend at a high level, depend on his solid feel for the game to make plays and score when called upon. And in the pre-draft process, NBA teams will take notice of the fact that Walker has excelled in that exact role for Houston thus far.

For now, Walker will continue to carve his path to the NBA. Something he’s done a great job of just five games into the collegiate season.

Related
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Blake Corum After First Run

Michigan star running back Blake Corum injured his knee in last week's win over Illinois, but he still took the field this afternoon against Ohio State. However, just because Corum was out there doesn't mean he looked ready to play. The junior workhorse played three plays, carrying twice for six yards, and decidedly did not look like himself.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared His Concern Over Russell Westbrook's Health

LeBron James was just glad that Russell Westbrook was alright after he was elbowed on the head by Spurs center, Zach Collins. In a rather to-and-fro game that saw the Lakers eventually win 143-138, a profusely bleeding Westbrook helped by James was one of the highlights, and for the forward who notched up a season-high 39 points, health took precedence.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York, NY
BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

