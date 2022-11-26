Folsom ultrarunner, 1 of only 23 to run a hundred 100-mile races, doesn't "take things for granted"

Local ultrarunner doesn't take things for granted 02:33

FOLSOM — A local man recognized internationally for running 100 miles or more 100 times said he's not stopping there.

Medals and mementos line Ray Sanchez's garage, each documenting the drive of this Folsom man who doesn't take life sitting down.

Sanchez is part of the 100 x 100's club. He's one of 23 ultrarunners in the world to officially complete 100 ultra marathons at a distance of 100 miles or more.

His favorite race is Badwater — the world's toughest foot race which is a 135-mile run from Death Valley to Mount Whitney. The first time he ran it, he started strong, then quickly faded.

"I was dehydrated. I lost like 12 pounds. We were trying to figure out what to do, and I was cramping. My muscles were spasming and everything," he said.

Sanchez has learned to pace himself and replenish salt lost through hours of continuous exercise. In these trail courses, you can stop to sleep or get aid. Not Sanchez.

"Usually I do them straight. I don't stop and sleep," he said.

Sanchez said there are good and bad days, but the beauty around him gives him a type of runners' high.

"When you do trail running, you hike a mountain and then next thing you know, you're looking like 'Oh, wow.' And then you got another mountain and you're like "Oh no, I got to climb that?' " he said. "Then you're up there and you're looking down at all these mountains you just climbed. It's just priceless the view you see."

Sanchez is going the distance, planning for the upcoming California International Marathon.

"I'm just doing better because I am getting more wiser. I know how to pace myself better," he said.

He said if you could walk a mile in his shoes, you would learn "patience to plan things out because I don't really plan things out. I just show up. So I plan things out now."

The finish line for this father of four now involves race directing. After many miles, Sanchez learned to take things at a different pace.

"Makes me realize how lucky I am to wake up to everything. I don't take things for granted," he said.