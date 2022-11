Congratulations to all Coaches and all Staff and all Cheerleaders and the Warriors Football Team for the win State Championship 2022. The class 3A final State Championship game featured St. Michael’s and Ruidoso. Both teams lost their respective championship games last season and came into this extra motivated to walk off the field victorious. In this strong defense matchup, only 12 points were scored, all coming from the Warriors to bring the blue trophy to Ruidoso.

RUIDOSO, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO