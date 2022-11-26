ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Lawn, NJ

Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago

UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged.

Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after his Mazda 3 collided with a Mercury Milan on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Arloro was charged with DWI and reckless driving, among other counts, the sergeant said.

Also taken to Valley were the 33-year-old male driver of the Milan, his 25-year-old wife and their two daughters -- one 6 and the other only a year old, Metzler said. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, either, he said.

The driver of a Mazda 3 that slammed head-on into a Mercury Milan on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue over Route 208 in Fair Lawn on Thanksgving night was drunk, police charged.

Boyd A. Loving

No one in a Suburu that rear-ended the Milan in the crash was injured, Metzler noted.

Responders who assisted also included the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, Glen Rock police, Fair Lawn firefighters and Heavy Rescue Squad members and three Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad rigs.

The police investigation of the crash kept the road closed well past midnight.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The Milan and a Mazda collided head-on over Route 208 in Fair Lawn. A Subaru rear-ended the Milan.

Boyd A. Loving

