Black Friday shoppers streaming into Palisades Center as record numbers predicted nationwide

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

This year could be a record-setting Black Friday.

Shoppers at the Palisades Center Mall flooded the front doors early this morning and told News 12 about some of their killer deals, from $150 off appliances to price slashes over 50%. They say being the early bird paid off.

"I was expecting to fight people and stuff like that," said Robert, who came from Stony Point to cash in on the Black Friday deals. "It's good to come early. No hassles, no lines."

"If you need stuff, get out now. There's a lot of good sales going on. Really good prices,” said Arianna Sansone of Yonkers.

"You guys should wake up earlier and come. Some great deals,” said Queens resident Joshua Lee.

The National Retail Federation is predicting 166 million shoppers between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. That's the highest number since the NRF started its predictions in 2017.

The association, which bases their predictions off a survey they conducted with over 7,000 people, also expects gift cards will be the most given gift this year.

Black Friday is expected to lead the way in sales of any day this weekend.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

