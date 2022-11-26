The frustrations continued for Quinn Ewers even after Texas finished their regular season by beating Baylor 38-27 — and completing their 2022 revenge tour. Why?. Against Baylor, Ewers was responsible for Baylor scoring 10 points on seemingly ‘rookie mistake’ types of plays such as a fumble that was recovered and returned back for a Baylor touchdown.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO