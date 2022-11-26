ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Square, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Rev. William Robert Bailey of Elizabeth City, November 24

Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Dinwiddie, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The King George High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
People

1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation

After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two men shot inside Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable told WITN’s Justin Lundy that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
cbs17

Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone

In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
FARMVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: 4th Round Playoff Highlights

The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.
NEW BERN, NC

