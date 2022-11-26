Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
outerbanksvoice.com
Rev. William Robert Bailey of Elizabeth City, November 24
Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WRAL
Rocky Mount police: Rise in car thefts at start of holiday season
Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot Friday inside Greenville Mall. Greenville Police officials said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside near the area of American Eagle.
(1) Tarboro runs past (4) Northampton County for 45-20 win to reach 1A East Final
Tarboro, N.C. — No. 1 seed Tarboro never trailed and used multi-touchdown performances from Kamerine McDowell-Moore and Mason Satterfield to top No. 4 seed Northampton County 45-20 Friday night, advancing to the 1A East regional final of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. Tarboro (12-1, 6-0) is one...
Dinwiddie, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
After what appeared to be an altercation between two people who knew each other, one person was shot and the suspect slipped away as the store was being evacuated An altercation between two Walmart shoppers in North Carolina escalated to violence on the biggest shopping day of the year. Lumberton Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of shots fired after an incident between two people who knew each other at 11:26 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25) at the Walmart Super Center on Fayetteville Rd., according to a...
WITN
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th. Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.
Troopers: Woman killed in Greensville wreck ran off road, hit tree stump
Troopers are investigating a crash that left a 73-year-old woman dead in Greensville County Sunday afternoon.
WITN
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable told WITN’s Justin Lundy that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said.
WRAL
11-year-old girl shot in the neck with BB gun: Here's why doctors won't remove the BB
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
cbs17
Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
carolinajournal.com
Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone
In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: 4th Round Playoff Highlights
The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.
Comments / 0