ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Zayn proves loyalty to The Bloodline, Theory new U.S. champ
The Bloodline got stronger Saturday night, while Austin Theory regained his U.S. title. Here's everything that went down at Survivor Series WarGames.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
itrwrestling.com
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILER)
The WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches are upon and now we know what the main event will likely be. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event will feature the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. While NXT has had WarGames matches from 2017 to 2021, WWE’s Chief Content Officer made the announcement in September that WarGames was coming to the main roster featuring the stars of Raw & Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Feared She Made A Mistake Coming Back To Pro Wrestling After Botched AEW Promo
Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as one of the most important in the last decade. After being let go by WWE, Saraya decided to test her luck in AEW. It didn’t get off to the best of starts, as even Saraya felt coming back to pro wrestling was a mistake.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
PWMania
Mandy Rose Discusses a Possible Match With Nikki Bella
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss her current run, moving back to NXT from the main roster, her character change, how things are different with Triple H, and several other topics. Rose discussed her initial plans after winning the...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says There Could Be A Story Behind Nikki Bella Match
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE back in 2015 has been nothing short of astounding. She joined the company when the Women’s Revolution had just begun and now it seems she even commented on facing one of the mainstays of the Revolution back in the day. Now, Mandy Rose is enjoying the trail that Bella blazed, but you can never say never in pro wrestling.
Sami Zayn story shines at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Sami Zayn’s story with the Bloodline was already great, but it reached new heights at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Roman Reigns is the focal point of WWE television, as he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since Aug. 2020, after all. He formed The Bloodline stable alongside his cousins, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. But adding Sami Zayn to the mix added much more intrigue to the story, and only improved upon it.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Celebrates After WWE Survivor Series Goes Off The Air
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His ability to get over no matter what is what sets him apart from many pro wrestlers. Zayn has been a focal point of WWE television thanks to his storyline with The Bloodline and he also celebrated after Survivor Series went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Gets Name Change
WWE has been making changes recently to the names of certain stars on the roster and now it seems that another wrestler has left their old name behind. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row faced off against The Viking Raiders with Sarah Logan, and Sarah debuted her new ring name Valhalla. WWE has since updated her profile on WWE.com which now indicates she will be using the Valhalla name moving forward.
PWMania
WWE Teases New Character Joining the Bray Wyatt Storyline (Video)
For weeks, it has been speculated that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working for or against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question of whether it was Bray Wyatt or someone else who attacked LA Knight was raised. As many of you will recall, prior to the attack, Knight was being interviewed backstage, and someone in a mask could be seen in the background. The attack occurred following a commercial break, but Wyatt was never shown.
