Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate missing 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: Tulsa police say the 10-year-old girl was found safe. Police said the child ran away out of fear of facing consequences after getting in trouble with her mother. Officers said they came across a group of children about the same age who said they didn't know who or where Johnson was. The group was re-interviewed later Sunday evening and officers discovered they weren't telling the truth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank

Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
GLENPOOL, OK
KRMG

TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa

At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

US Postal Inspector shares tips for protecting presents from porch pirates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Millions of packages will be sent out in the weeks leading up to the holidays. It's also a popular time for porch pirates to poach your presents. "Porch pirates are opportunistic in nature, just like mail thieves," said U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Eckert. "And they're not necessarily targeting anything. It's just kind of a random pick, they just want something that's easy."
TULSA, OK

