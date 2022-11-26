Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Virgil van Dijk blasts stinging criticism from Holland legend Marco van Basten after World Cup draw with Ecuador
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
'He certainly didn't shine before he was injured': Brazil legend Kaka slams Neymar's performance against Serbia in World Cup opener and suggests the PSG star's injury status could be a problem for the rest of the tournament
Brazil legend Kaka is fearful Neymar's ankle injury could harm their chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar - even if he believes the star failed to impress in their victory over Serbia. Neymar is not expected to play again until the knock-out rounds after twisting his ankle in...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal
The US is waiting for a “serious response” from Russia to a series of proposals regarding the release of the basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US diplomat said. Elizabeth Rood, the US chargée d’affaires in Moscow, told Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency that talks about freeing Griner – who was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs – were ongoing. But Rood said Russia was yet to seriously engage.
Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact
Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands' Louis van Gaal hasn't lost a tournament match in 90 minutes since 2001
Louis van Gaal brings Netherlands into World Cup 2022 with the most unbelievable record stretching over two decades
Soccer-Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.
Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance
England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup
Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
PLAYER RATINGS: Mitch Duke and Harry Souttar star as Australia beat Tunisia to keep their World Cup campaign alive... as Graham Arnold silences the doubters by getting all the big calls right
Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the game as Australia beat Tunisia to seal a first World Cup win in 12 years. The result temporarily vaults the Socceroos up to second in Group D and keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2006 alive.
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Inter Assistant Coach Massimiliano Farris: “Simone Inzaghi Is Exceptional, We Must Focus On Beating Napoli After World Cup”
Inter assistant coach Massimiliano Farris heaped praise on Nerazzurri tactician Simone Inzaghi, whilst insisted that they were focused on catching Napoli in Serie A after the World Cup break. After a mixed first half of the season, Inter languish in fifth place and trail the league leaders by 11 points...
Soccer-Goalless draws at World Cup come from cautious approach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A cautious approach from many teams in the opening round of the World Cup was behind a record-approaching number of goalless draws at the tournament in Qatar, FIFAs technical study group said on Saturday.
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
Zampa gets chance to push Test claims in rare Sheffield Shield appearance
The legspinner will make his first first-class appearance since 2019 if selected against Victoria
Italian outlets hand their grades for Szczesny, Milik, Di Maria and Rabiot
With several Juventus players taking part in the World Cup action on Saturday, the Bianconeri fans were hoping for some solid outings from their stars. IlBianconero provided us with the player ratings handed by the main Italian news outlets for the four Juventus stars who featured in the matches. It...
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.
