Washington County, MD

‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services.

As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in a news release that it was not affecting people’s ability to report an emergency.

Frosty Friday helps bring attention to small businesses in Frederick

“We assure you that all critical public safety services are operational,” Weaver wrote. She added, “Citizens seeking emergency support can still place a call to the 911 emergency telephone number and public safety personnel will be dispatched.”

Weaver said Washington County responded to the incident by starting an investigation with the help of third-party specialists, not only to look into the source of the issue and to confirm the affect on computer systems, but to restore county services fully as soon as possible.

“We have complete confidence in the team we have assembled and will seek resolution as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue our investigation and the restoration process,” Weaver said.

Anyone with questions can direct them to Weaver at (240) 313-2384.

DC News Now

