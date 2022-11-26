Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday."He's really being aggressive," Mitchell said about Mobley. "He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters."Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter."It wasn't a terrible game, but we missed a lot of shots we usually make," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We did a good job of creating those shots, but they just didn't go in. Credit the guys for...
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Hawks-76ers Game
Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Idaho8.com
Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona. Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists in his current scoring streak.
Idaho8.com
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark their fifth win in six games. They raised their road record to 2-9. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They went 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second quarter and still led by 20 points at the half. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to lead the Wolves.
Idaho8.com
Milton, Harris lead 76ers’ rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
FOX Sports
Lakers top Spurs in James' return for first road victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no...
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks
Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat extend their winning streak to three games with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The win ended a seven-game road losing streak for Miami, which won only...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Idaho8.com
Kamara’s fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco’s stout defense, it sure didn’t help that one of their best offensive players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had its scoring streak of 332 game snapped in a 13-0 loss to the 49ers.
Idaho8.com
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10. Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone's goal...
Idaho8.com
Titans settle for too many field goals in loss to Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. They have been one of the league’s best in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Until Sunday. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals. They settled for too many field-goal attempts and couldn’t score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20. Henry called the lack of red zone success frustrating. The Titans came into this game off their best offensive performance this season. Their coordinator called the offense while facing charges of speeding and driving under the influence for an arrest hours after that win in Green Bay.
Comments / 0