The Independent

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Daily Mail

'He certainly didn't shine before he was injured': Brazil legend Kaka slams Neymar's performance against Serbia in World Cup opener and suggests the PSG star's injury status could be a problem for the rest of the tournament

Brazil legend Kaka is fearful Neymar's ankle injury could harm their chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar - even if he believes the star failed to impress in their victory over Serbia. Neymar is not expected to play again until the knock-out rounds after twisting his ankle in...
The Associated Press

Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions,” Lasmar said, adding that “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable for Neymar’s recovery. He said the situation of defender Danilo, who has a left ankle injury, was similar to Neymar’s and he would also miss the game against Switzerland.
Yardbarker

Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance

England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
The Guardian

US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal

The US is waiting for a “serious response” from Russia to a series of proposals regarding the release of the basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US diplomat said. Elizabeth Rood, the US chargée d’affaires in Moscow, told Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency that talks about freeing Griner – who was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs – were ongoing. But Rood said Russia was yet to seriously engage.
Yardbarker

Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup

Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
WOWK

Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s terrorism threat level has been downgraded from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the main domestic spy agency said Monday. The defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kylian Mbappe is already making this World Cup his own

Two games into the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has already stated his intention to make this tournament his own. After scoring in a 4-1 win over Australia in the first game, Mbappé produced a brace against Denmark on Saturday to lead France to a 2-1 victory and become the first team to clinch qualification for the knockout phase. The stats for Mbappé are already absurd: At 23, he’s got seven career World Cup goals already and 31 goals for his country. Days after Olivier Giroud tied Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record with his 51st goal, it appears to be a matter...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation

Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
WOWK

Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...

