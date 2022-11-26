ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Bay News 9

College Park boutique lures shoppers with deals, too

ORLANDO, Fla. — A record 166.3 million shoppers are projected to open wallets from Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Roughly 38% of those people will likely be hitting the sales online come Monday. What You Need To Know. Holiday deals aren't just limited...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
Bay News 9

Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up

Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to town’s streets

Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to the town’s streets, but questions are being raised about safety. Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart...
LADY LAKE, FL
tastychomps.com

First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive

We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

New Smyrna Beach disaster assistance center to open Monday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A one-day-only disaster assistance center is opening in New Smyrna Beach this morning. The pop-up center is intended to be a one stop shop for those seeking help getting FEMA assistance and SBA loans for Hurricane Ian-related damage. FEMA and SBA assistance is not available...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Replacement windmill now up at Brownwood Paddock Square

A replacement windmill is now up at Brownwood Paddock Square. It joins the new water tower that went up a few days earlier. The previous windmill and water tower were demolished this past spring ahead of the start of Hurricane Season as both had been deemed a potential safety hazard. The ornamental structures were found to have rotting wood at their bases.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mark your calendar for holiday boat parade at Venetian Gardens

The holiday boat parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Leesburg Boating Club at Venetian Gardens. It is an annual highlight of the season. This annual Christmas event includes the lighted holiday boat parade, food vendors, live entertainment, and Light Up Venetian Gardens. Vendors will be set up at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m., Light Up Venetian Gardens starts at 6:10 p.m, and the boat parade begins at 6:15 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL

