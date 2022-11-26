ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row

Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Daily Mail

'He certainly didn't shine before he was injured': Brazil legend Kaka slams Neymar's performance against Serbia in World Cup opener and suggests the PSG star's injury status could be a problem for the rest of the tournament

Brazil legend Kaka is fearful Neymar's ankle injury could harm their chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar - even if he believes the star failed to impress in their victory over Serbia. Neymar is not expected to play again until the knock-out rounds after twisting his ankle in...
WVNT-TV

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish says England criticism after US draw was a 'big overreaction' as he points out Three Lions are one of the top scorers at the World Cup... and he backs his Man City team-mate Phil Foden to make an impact

Jack Grealish believes there was an 'overreaction' to England's goalless draw with the United States which served to dampen World Cup expectations. Optimism surged after the Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game but Gareth Southgate's men then failed to unlock a well-organised US side on Friday night.
The Guardian

US awaits ‘serious response’ from Russia over Brittney Griner release proposal

The US is waiting for a “serious response” from Russia to a series of proposals regarding the release of the basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior US diplomat said. Elizabeth Rood, the US chargée d’affaires in Moscow, told Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency that talks about freeing Griner – who was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs – were ongoing. But Rood said Russia was yet to seriously engage.
Yardbarker

Jordan Henderson praises Chelsea player for World Cup performance

England are back in World Cup action tomorrow evening as they face Wales in the final group stages match. Gareth Southgate’s team are pretty comfortable right now and only a defeat by 4 goals or more would see them be in danger of not qualifying, after a 0-0 draw with USA on Friday night.
BBC

Rangers stay top of SWPL after goalless draw with Celtic

Rangers remain top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a gripping goalless draw in their first derby of the season with city rivals Celtic. Visiting goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar produced a string of stellar saves to keep her side just a point adrift of the reigning champions. Rangers have now...
Yardbarker

Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup

Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
kalkinemedia.com

Soccer-Rashford says criticism of England unwarranted

DOHA (Reuters) - England forward Marcus Rashford says criticism of the team's performance in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday is unjustified and that fans should withhold judgement until after their final group game against Wales. The Manchester United forward scored less than a minute after coming...
ktalnews.com

Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation

Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kylian Mbappe is already making this World Cup his own

Two games into the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has already stated his intention to make this tournament his own. After scoring in a 4-1 win over Australia in the first game, Mbappé produced a brace against Denmark on Saturday to lead France to a 2-1 victory and become the first team to clinch qualification for the knockout phase. The stats for Mbappé are already absurd: At 23, he’s got seven career World Cup goals already and 31 goals for his country. Days after Olivier Giroud tied Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record with his 51st goal, it appears to be a matter...

