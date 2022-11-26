Read full article on original website
Fire damages car near South Amana, firefighters prevent spread to structure
SOUTH AMANA Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire was extinguished in time to save a nearby garage and vehicles, according to fire department officials. At around 1:52 a.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to the report of a fire in the 2900 block of 170th Street, located southeast of South Amana. Firefighters arrived within 20 minutes and located a vehicle on fire in a driveway near a garage. Crews immediately set out to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the garage.
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo
Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo
Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses
Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest
A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
