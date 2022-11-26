ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Fire damages car near South Amana, firefighters prevent spread to structure

SOUTH AMANA Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire was extinguished in time to save a nearby garage and vehicles, according to fire department officials. At around 1:52 a.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to the report of a fire in the 2900 block of 170th Street, located southeast of South Amana. Firefighters arrived within 20 minutes and located a vehicle on fire in a driveway near a garage. Crews immediately set out to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to the garage.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCJJ

Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents

A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police looking for robbery suspect

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store and got away with cash. Officers responded to the Metro Mart located at 103 Franklin Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the suspect was gone. An employee reported to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman working to close organ donation loophole

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Dickinson cannot be an organ donor, but she is part of a group working to make sure people can take time off work in order to make life-saving donations. Dickinson is an ambassador for Be the Match, a registry for bone marrow or blood...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Family of late Iowa State Patrol Trooper giving back to communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a time of giving, the family of an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty is giving back in his memory. Holly Benda and her four daughters donated funds to 30 area emergency response agencies recently. That includes the Waukon Police Department, pictured with this story. The money came from a recent memorial bow shoot held in honor of their loved one.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Shop Small Saturday a vital lifeline for local businesses

WATERLOO, IA
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle

An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
1650thefan.com

One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting

One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest

A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
CORALVILLE, IA

