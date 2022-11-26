WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO