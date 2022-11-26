ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL

Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com

Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee

Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships

On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship

Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya still hoping to headline UFC Africa in 2023: ‘Game ain’t over’

Could Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) finally be coming to Africa in 2023?. Following UFC 279 in September, UFC President, Dana White, revealed his fight promotion had plans on bringing the sport to the world’s second largest continent in the near future. “We literally had a meeting the other day,...
Yardbarker

Ovince St. Preux Gets Third New Foe, Meets Antonio Trocoli at UFC 282

Ovince St. Preux will remain on the UFC 282 card against a third different opponent, as the light heavyweight veteran will now square off against. Antonio Trocoli on Dec. 10. Multiple outlets have confirmed the new booking, and it has been updated on broadcast partner ESPN’s event page. St. Preux was booked first against Alexander Gustafsson and then against Philipe Lins before both opponents withdrew from the card for undisclosed reasons.
