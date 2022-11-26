Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL
Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
Reinvented Larissa Pacheco stuns Kayla Harrison to win 2022 PFL championship
A stunner took place Friday at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden when Larissa Pacheco took Kayla Harrison’s zero. In the 2022 PFL Championships main event, Pacheco (19-4) defeated Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to become the women’s lightweight champion and earn a $1 million payday.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
2022 PFL Championships video: Sheymon Moraes hands Marlon Moraes fifth straight TKO loss
The skid continues for Marlon Moraes, now across multiple promotions. Pitched as a new beginning, his PFL debut had a similar end result to his final UFC bout. After two dominant rounds in his favor, Moraes (23-11-1) was finished by Sheymon Moraes (15-6), who rallied for a TKO finish at the 0:58 mark of Round 3.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee
Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
MMAmania.com
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling Face Off at PFL Championships on Friday Night
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo squared off at the 2022 PFL World Championships on Friday night, adding to the speculation that the two are booked for a 2023 scrap inside the Octagon. During an interview with John Morgan, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that...
Ante Delija knocks out Matheus Scheffel again to win 2022 PFL heavyweight season
It only really took one shot for Ante Delija to take care of Matheus Scheffel and make himself $1 million richer. Delija (23-5) needed a handful more to put away Scheffel (17-9), but one key punch started the sequence that put Scheffel on the canvas. Then Delija pounced on the chance to get the finish in his second shot at a PFL title.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship highlights: Brendan Loughnane picks apart Bubba Jenkins, scores fourth-round stoppage
Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a competitive start, Loughnane took over the latter half of the fight and stopped his foe in the fourth. Neither man wasted...
Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship
Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
Spinning Back Clique: Kayla Harrison's upset loss, UFC 282's shakeup, Conor McGregor, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya still hoping to headline UFC Africa in 2023: ‘Game ain’t over’
Could Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) finally be coming to Africa in 2023?. Following UFC 279 in September, UFC President, Dana White, revealed his fight promotion had plans on bringing the sport to the world’s second largest continent in the near future. “We literally had a meeting the other day,...
Yardbarker
Ovince St. Preux Gets Third New Foe, Meets Antonio Trocoli at UFC 282
Ovince St. Preux will remain on the UFC 282 card against a third different opponent, as the light heavyweight veteran will now square off against. Antonio Trocoli on Dec. 10. Multiple outlets have confirmed the new booking, and it has been updated on broadcast partner ESPN’s event page. St. Preux was booked first against Alexander Gustafsson and then against Philipe Lins before both opponents withdrew from the card for undisclosed reasons.
MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev ‘needs to do more’ to deserve P4P ranking
To be the best you have to beat the best, but according to American Kickboxing Academy coach, Javier Mendez, sometimes a single win can push a fighter higher up the rankings than they may otherwise deserve. Interestingly enough, Mendez was talking about this in relation to his own fighter, Islam...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rob Wilkinson becomes first Australian PFL light heavyweight champion with brutal TKO
Rob 'Razor' Wilkinson has finished an impressive year off in style with a dominant TKO victory over Omari Akhmedov to claim the Professional Fighters League (PFL) light heavyweight belt and earn a big pay day in the process. "Eight months ago, I signed with the PFL and now I'm the...
