Yardbarker
Knight final pits unbeatens UConn, Iowa State
The last time UConn opposed Iowa State, one team was going to see its season end. This time, neither team's season will end but the 20th-ranked Huskies are seeking to continue their unbeaten start while undefeated Iowa State is hoping to get another resume-building victory Sunday night in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
Idaho8.com
Milton, Harris lead 76ers’ rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.
St. Bonaventure takes down Notre Dame in Gotham Classic
Kyrell Luc scored 16 points and hit a pair of key 3-pointers late in the second half for St. Bonaventure,
Jim Calhoun Says Kevin Durant Was Committed Elsewhere Before Texas
Kevin Durant's lone college season was spent at the University of Texas, but the sharp-shooting superstar almost ended up in the Northeast. It was reported back in 2005 at the time of Durant's commitment to Texas that he almost chose UConn instead. According to longtime Huskies head coach Jim Calhoun, it went beyond his program just being a finalist for the Washington, D.C. native.
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving and the Dolphins’ defense had three takeaways in a game that was a 30-point blowout at halftime. Houston managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays with Kyle Allen starting at quarterback in place of benched Davis Mills. The Texans finished with 210 yards of total offense, most of which came in the second half.
Idaho8.com
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100. It is the most rebounds in an NBA game this season. Zubac was one board away from the league’s fourth 30 point/30 rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining. Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.
Idaho8.com
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark their fifth win in six games. They raised their road record to 2-9. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They went 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second quarter and still led by 20 points at the half. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to lead the Wolves.
Idaho8.com
Bills defense looks to adjust in Miller’s absence
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller has led the way for the injury-filled Buffalo Bills defense this season. With Miller out indefinitely with a knee injury, his teammates are looking to repay the favor. The Bills have found a way to persevere because of their depth on defense and their ability to score on offense, but they know Miller’s absence presents a new challenge. The standout pass rusher was injured in Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and Miller has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Boston Globe
Princeton earns 56-54 win over Northeastern
LONDON (AP) — Ryan Langborg’s 17 points helped Princeton defeat Northeastern 56-54 on Saturday. Langborg also added six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (4-2). Tosan Evbuomwan shot 5 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Xaivian Lee was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
Idaho8.com
Titans settle for too many field goals in loss to Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. They have been one of the league’s best in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Until Sunday. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals. They settled for too many field-goal attempts and couldn’t score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20. Henry called the lack of red zone success frustrating. The Titans came into this game off their best offensive performance this season. Their coordinator called the offense while facing charges of speeding and driving under the influence for an arrest hours after that win in Green Bay.
Idaho8.com
Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith is sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in the Texans’ ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Allen started in place of struggling second-year quarterback Davis Mills. He was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions. He was candid after the game about his poor play, saying he didn’t execute his job. Houston’s offense struggled so much that it may not have mattered who was at quarterback. It turned the ball over three times, not including two fumbles that they were able to recover.
