NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar
There were no goals in Friday's game between the US Men's National Team (USMNT) and England in a key World Cup game at Qatar 2022, but the result spoke volumes as to where this American team looks to be heading.
World Cup 2022: USA feeling confident heading into pivotal do-or-die match after draw with England
The United States avoided a huge hole with Friday's draw against England, and the Americans are feeling confident heading into Tuesday's match against Iran.
Clayton News Daily
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Costa Rica upsets Japan late, 1-0
Sunday marks the start of the second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and we've got you covered from start to finish with every must-see moment! Costa Rica began the day by upsetting Japan, winning 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to stay alive in Group E.
Sporting News
When is Australia vs. Denmark World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Socceroos Group D game
For the second World Cup in a row, Australia and Denmark will collide in the group stages with a place in the knockout rounds on the line. After losing 4-1 to France in their opening match, the Socceroos bounced back with a crucial 1-0 win over Tunisia to put one foot into the Round of 16.
CBS Sports
USMNT 2022 World Cup jersey, logo, home, away kits released: How to buy official USA jerseys, latest gear
The stars are shining bright as the USMNT takes part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Americans failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so fans are happy to see the U.S. in the thick of things this time around. The USMNT settled for a 1-1 draw in their opener, but they can advance to the knockout round with a win against England or Iran. The U.S. unveiled two new USMNT World Cup jerseys leading up to Qatar 2022, and fans can show their patriotism as they cheer on the U.S. from afar. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory...
Popculture
World Cup 2026: FIFA Announces 16 North American Cities That Will Host Matches
Soccer has grown rapidly in the United States over the last 30 years which has led to more fans showing love for the men's and women's national teams. The men are currently competing in the 2022 World Cup and recently drew a tie with England, a team that is ranked No. 5 in the World. And because of that, the 2026 World Cup will take place in North America and there will be 16 cities that will host matches during the tournament.
Boxing Scene
Yoseline Perez Wins Gold at 2022 Youth World Championships
Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) proved tonight what she has been saying since arriving in La Nucia, Spain to compete at the 2022 Youth World Championships. Perez picked up the featherweight gold medal following the referee stopping the bout during the first round against Asya Ari of Germany, the 2022 Youth European Champion.
NECN
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Gauff and her brother support US soccer team during FIFA World Cup
Coco Gauff and her bother showed their support for Team USA at the World Cup with a TikTok they made before the match with England. Coco Gauff loves TikTok and she admitted to scrolling through the app for hours every day. It's something that she said needs to be reduced but with no tennis right now the teenager is enjoying her TikTok time. She recruited her brother for a TikTok in support of the USA men's national football team who are playing at the Fifa World Cup.
