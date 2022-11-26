ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

NC State QB takes jab at Drake Maye after rivalry win

Five weeks ago, Ben Finley was NC State’s fourth string quarterback and wondered if he’d ever take another college snap. Fast forward to Friday night and circumstances had changed significantly. Finley was under center for the Wolfpack and led them to a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win against in-state rival North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Duke's Sahmir Hagans Blows Up For Two Scores vs. Wake Forest

Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans had a huge part in the Blue Devils' 34-31 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Hagans finished the game with 8 catches for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Watch the best plays from Hagans great performance brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

NC State football quick hits from win over North Carolina

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 30-27 double overtime road win at No. 17 North Carolina. The game was played in front of 50,500 fans at Kenan Stadium on a classic fall afternoon in Chapel Hill. Column: A sweet win for NC State football. Continuing...
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC basketball against Alabama

The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Sunday afternoon as another tough task awaits them. Just a few days after the Tar Heels fell to Iowa State in an upset, they are back on the court and will face No. 18 Alabama. The Crimson Tide also suffered their first loss of the year on Friday at the hands of UCONN. Now, the two teams meet in the third-place game and hope to avoid a losing streak. For North Carolina, getting a win on Sunday is huge as the schedule gets tough here in the coming weeks. They go on the road to face Indiana on Wednesday and then open up ACC play in early December with games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC-Alabama TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman Ties ACC Record For Passing Touchdowns

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

