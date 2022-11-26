Read full article on original website
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
There is no love lost between Dave Doeren and his rival. Doeren’s NC State Wolfpack were facing rival North Carolina on Friday. Early in the second quarter of the game, ABC announcer Dave Pasch decided to share an anecdote that illustrates just how much Doeren dislikes his rivals. “They...
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
Five weeks ago, Ben Finley was NC State’s fourth string quarterback and wondered if he’d ever take another college snap. Fast forward to Friday night and circumstances had changed significantly. Finley was under center for the Wolfpack and led them to a thrilling 30-27 double-overtime win against in-state rival North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye.
Christopher Dunn kicked two field goals in overtime Friday and North Carolina State came out with a 30-27 victory when
CHAPEL HILL — The task of regrouping and restoring confidence for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game is facing coach Mack Brown and his North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The Tar Heels (9-3) will travel to Charlotte to face Clemson (10-2) for the ACC championship at Bank of...
Some of NC State's top recruiting targets shared their thoughts on NC State's thrilling win over North Carolina.
NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Monday...
Duke wide receiver Sahmir Hagans had a huge part in the Blue Devils' 34-31 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Hagans finished the game with 8 catches for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Watch the best plays from Hagans great performance brought to you by the ACC Digital Network.
Dabo Swinney gives an early preview of the ACC Championship game between Clemson and North Carolina.
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 30-27 double overtime road win at No. 17 North Carolina. The game was played in front of 50,500 fans at Kenan Stadium on a classic fall afternoon in Chapel Hill. Column: A sweet win for NC State football. Continuing...
The UNC basketball program returns to the court on Sunday afternoon as another tough task awaits them. Just a few days after the Tar Heels fell to Iowa State in an upset, they are back on the court and will face No. 18 Alabama. The Crimson Tide also suffered their first loss of the year on Friday at the hands of UCONN. Now, the two teams meet in the third-place game and hope to avoid a losing streak. For North Carolina, getting a win on Sunday is huge as the schedule gets tough here in the coming weeks. They go on the road to face Indiana on Wednesday and then open up ACC play in early December with games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC-Alabama TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had another exquisite game, but the Demon Deacons came up just short inj the 34-31 loss to Duke. During the game Hartman, who finished with 347 yards and 3 touchdown passes, tied the ACC all-time record for touchdown passes in a career with 107. Watch the best plays from another one of Hartman's impressive outings right here.
