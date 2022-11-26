ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill & Melinda Gates Gush Over Daughter Jennifer's Pregnancy Announcement: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
mega; @nayelnassar/instagram

It was a Thanksgiving to remember for the Gates family! On Thursday, November 24, Bill Gates ' daughter Jennifer announced she and husband Nayel Nassar are expecting their first child.

The famous offspring made the reveal via Instagram, posting a photo depicting her in a dark olive green dress and cradling her bump while standing next to Nassar.

mega

"Thankful. 💚🍼," she captioned the scenic photo, which appeared to be taken at a farm.

Congratulatory messages quickly flooded in, with Vera Wang , the designer of her wedding dress, commenting, "WOW. Congratulations to a wonderful couple and your new addition !!!!"

"Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍😍😍," added model Martha Hunt , while the Microsoft founder himself reposted the image with the caption, "Proud ❤️."

@jenniferkgates/instagram

The pregnant beauty's mom Melinda declared, "I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents. 💖."

BILL GATES WAS ORDERED TO STOP SENDING FLIRTY EMAILS TO FEMALE STAFFER AT MICROSOFT DURING MARRIAGE TO MELINDA GATES: REPORT

It was just one month earlier that the expectant parents marked their first wedding anniversary . "365 days ago we committed to forever. 🌎 Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better," Jennifer gushed in a social media post. "Grateful we can relive these memories today 💕."

mega

Despite the nuptials going off without a hitch, the mom-to-be admitted to Vogue that the wedding planning was a bit stressful given the timing, as aside from COVID-19 issues, her parents were still dealing with the aftermath of their divorce .

"It’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions. But our love for one another has been a constant," Jennifer confessed. "Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true."

In addition to that stress, the bride "was in medical school rotations" at the time while her equestrian groom, 31, "was preparing for the Olympics." Nonetheless, they were determined to have a ball during their special night.

"One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love," she shared. "I think we really kept that at the center of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves."

Comments / 15

PieFace
1d ago

Make sure she is jabbed and boosted 3 times before giving birth. Don’t worry, it’s safe!!

Reply(3)
23
lildet
1d ago

I thought Bill Gates is all about population control.

Reply(1)
10
