Luka Doncic Thinks He Has Improved Defensively: "People Are Not Going To Admit It..."

Luka Doncic believes he's better on defense this year.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the most talented offensive players in the league, often dazzling fans with his combination of elite shot creation and playmaking. There's no doubt that he's a superstar-caliber player, who can be a one-man offense for any team in the league.

Despite his offensive prowess, Luka Doncic has frequently been criticized for his poor defensive ability in the past, as he was being targeted on that end of the floor by opposing teams . That was most evident in the Dallas Mavericks ' series against the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 playoffs.

However, over the last two seasons, there has been an improvement from Luka Doncic defensively. Recently, Luka Doncic stated that he has improved defensively and "taken a big step, but added that "people are not going to admit it". Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News relayed Luka Doncic's words.

Doncic in his fifth season quietly has transformed into a well-above-average defensive player. Dare we even pronounce him a good defender? “People are not going to admit it, but I think this year I’ve really taken a big step,” he said. “I don’t need people to believe; I believe in myself. I think I’ve been playing defense way better than the first four years and I think I’ve taken a huge step forward.”

Though Luka Doncic still does have some limitations on the defensive end, he has definitely become a solid team defender with the Dallas Mavericks this season. He won't ever be a perimeter stopper, but he can still be solid on that end of the floor by using his size effectively.

Luka Doncic Might Not Need To Be Elite Defensively To Be Successful

Obviously, when a player carries the entire offensive load for a team they may not have the energy to play defense. Previously, an NBA scout suggested that Luka Doncic only needs to be a "neutral defender" to become the best player in the NBA .

Luka is such a great offensive player. He doesn’t need to be great defensively. Just a neutral defender. He does that, he might be the best player in the game.

It remains to be seen how good Luka Doncic can become defensively. The Dallas Mavericks definitely need him to be consistently decent on that end of the floor, and thus far, he has shown lots of improvement.

With that being said, Luka Doncic's offense is the most valuable part of his game for the Dallas Mavericks. Hopefully, we see Doncic lead the Mavericks on a deep playoff run this year, and with him on the roster, the Mavericks will have a chance against anyone in a playoff series.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.